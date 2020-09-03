Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – Schools throughout the Gladstone Region attended Chanel College for the annual Physics of Flight, an event sponsored by QMEA.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – Schools throughout the Gladstone Region attended Chanel College for the annual Physics of Flight, an event sponsored by QMEA.
Education

Gladstone school takes out paper plane competition

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Sep 2020 10:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

STUDENTS at Chanel College were crowned the champions in a paper airplane throwing competition yesterday.

Schools throughout the Gladstone region attended Chanel College for the annual Physics of Flight, an event sponsored by QMEA.

St Francis, Star of the Sea and St. John’s also attended the event held at Chanel College.
St Francis, Star of the Sea and St. John’s also attended the event held at Chanel College.

St. Francis, Star of the Sea, St. John’s and Chanel College battled it out, with Chanel taking the top place with the longest flight recorded at seven seconds.

St Francis came in third, followed by St. John’s.

Prizes were also given to the most spirited team, best dressed and for the best teamwork.
Prizes were also given to the most spirited team, best dressed and for the best teamwork.

Four teams were present on the day and each team had six members who all folded and made their planes in five minutes.

Prizes were also given to the most spirited team, best dressed and for the best teamwork.

The workshop was supported by ConocoPhillips Australia, downstream operator of Australia Pacific LNG.

chanel college gladstone gladstone schools qmea star of the sea catholic primary school st francis catholic primary school st johns school
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Everyone listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Everyone listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September 3.

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 2.

        Police found knives, baseball bats in dad-to-be’s car

        Premium Content Police found knives, baseball bats in dad-to-be’s car

        Crime Here’s why Hayden Robert Kotlar had the items in the vehicle.

        No plans in CQHHS vision for Gladstone ICU

        Premium Content No plans in CQHHS vision for Gladstone ICU

        News CQHHS 2030 vision does not contain the words “Gladstone Hospital Intensive Care...