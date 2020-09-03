Gladstone school takes out paper plane competition

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – Schools throughout the Gladstone Region attended Chanel College for the annual Physics of Flight, an event sponsored by QMEA.

STUDENTS at Chanel College were crowned the champions in a paper airplane throwing competition yesterday.

Schools throughout the Gladstone region attended Chanel College for the annual Physics of Flight, an event sponsored by QMEA.

St Francis, Star of the Sea and St. John’s also attended the event held at Chanel College.

St. Francis, Star of the Sea, St. John’s and Chanel College battled it out, with Chanel taking the top place with the longest flight recorded at seven seconds.

St Francis came in third, followed by St. John’s.

Prizes were also given to the most spirited team, best dressed and for the best teamwork.

Four teams were present on the day and each team had six members who all folded and made their planes in five minutes.

The workshop was supported by ConocoPhillips Australia, downstream operator of Australia Pacific LNG.