Gladstone school supports Claude ‘The Mowerman’ Harvey

Carinity Education Gladstone is supporting Claude "The Mower Man" Harvey and his fundraising efforts for Bravehearts.

Claude “The Mower Man” Harvey pushed his trusty lawnmower Moyra into the gates of a Gladstone school on Wednesday morning to accept a donation.

Carinity Education Gladstone supported Mr Harvey and his fundraising efforts for Bravehearts by donating $300.

Over the past 15 years, Claude has raised $1.6 million for the Australian child protection organisation, which works to prevent child sexual assault, by pushing his lawnmower around the country.

Carinity Education Gladstone was the 75-year-old’s latest stop on his 37-day journey from Sunshine Coast to Townsville.

Carinity Education Gladstone principal Jane Greenland said there was a kinship between Carinity and Bravehearts, given both organisations supported at-risk youth.

“Our school community is happy and proud to support Claude and Bravehearts as that organisation, like Carinity, strives to give at-risk youth a better future,” Ms Greenland said.

“Our independent special assistance school helps disadvantaged young people who have not succeeded at other schools to transition to become valuable contributors to their community.”

Mr Harvey said he really appreciated the donation Carinity school children made to Bravehearts’ cause.

“I absolutely adore the Bravehearts education programs in the schools and I think it’s the best education program in this world to teach children how to be safe,” Mr Harvey said.

“It’s amazing what children will do, the donation will help Bravehearts a lot because just $12 helps a child to be safe.”



Mr Harvey’s dedication was recognised when he awarded an Order of Australia medal (OAM) in the Queen’s Birthday honours list in 2019.

“The first time I did a walk I walked 120 km from one end of the Gold Coast to the other and everybody just looked at me. I only got donation and that was for 35 cents,” Mr Harvey said.

On his current fundraising journey Mr Harvey, who hopes to raise $2 million for Bravehearts by 2022, will visit towns such as Calliope, Biloela, Emerald, Longreach, Mt Isa, Winton, Cloncurry and Charters Towers.