Gladstone Salvo's are tackling loneliness

SAFE PLACE: Gladstone Salvation Army Corps officers Lieutenant Chris Ford and Lieutenant Kay Ford are inviting residents to come to the Kingdom Chat Room. Jessica Perkins

THE Salvation Army Gladstone is inviting anyone in need of someone to speak to or needing a bite to eat to come along to its Kingdom Chat Room on Wednesdays.

Lieutenant Kay Ford said the aim of the initiative was to provide a "safe space” for anyone experiencing loneliness in the Gladstone community.

"Something that has come to our attention is that people are lonely - people are lacking connection with other people,” Mrs Ford said.

"It's really hard to feel connected so we just thought this was one way to help connect people with other people.”

Mrs Ford said it was organised by two volunteers at Gladstone Salvos.

"The idea is they just give them something to eat and just have a chat,” Mrs Ford said.

"The heart behind it is just to show people that we care for them, that we want to help them out and that we are here for them.”

The chat room has been running for about six weeks and is open to everybody in the community.

"They don't have to see any of our other services, they can just come along and have a chat.”

"It is about just connecting with other people, with no strings attached.”

She said she hopes people will feel "loved and valued” through the Kingdom Chat Room and that it helps to remind people that "they do have a place in this community”.

Kingdom Chat Room is held every Wednesday 10am-2pm at Gladstone Salvation Army Corps at 198 Goondoon St.

People can attend for the whole time or just pop in.