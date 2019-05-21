Gladstone sailors will have 'home-track' edge this weekend

SAILING: The presence of Australian national champion Sean Wallis will not deter a group of Gladstone radio-controlled sailors.

Gladstone hopefuls Aaron Farrar, Laurie Donohoe, Phil Brown, Steve Bray, Graeme Aldridge, Greg Flintham, Marty Watson, Ian Mackay and Grant Cooper will take on Western Australian Wallis in the weekend's Central Queensland International One-Metre Yachting Titles on the western side of the Gladstone marina.

Foundation member and long-time Gladstone Radio-Controlled Yacht Club secretary Cooper said there are 30 sailors to date.

FEAR THE BEARD: Marty Watson with his remote-control yacht. Matt Taylor GLA100219SAIL

"We have sailors from Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Frazer Coast and Gladstone," he said.

"The racing is expected to be very competitive."

Commodore Farrar believes there is a 'home-track' advantage for the Gladstone sailors.

"Sailing in the marina where we do, week-in, week-out, gives us local knowledge of tides and wind shifts that the 'imports' don't know about," Farrar said.

"We won't be telling them about it either."

Cooper said that this sport was not be be confused with playing with toys.

"Don't make the mistake of calling these specialised craft 'toys' or 'models' or you'll find yourself in an argument," he said

"International One Meter radio-controlled yachts are not scale models and can't be bought over the counter at the local hobby shop."

They are a specialised craft made by professional boat builders, some of the top competitor's yachts even attract a price tag similar to a small dingy and are classified under the Australian Yachting Federation guidelines.

TITLES WEEKEND

When? Sat 9am-4.30pm; Sun 10am-3pm

Where: Western side of Gladstone Marina

Weekend weather: Mostly Sunny with light winds 26 degrees