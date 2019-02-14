Gladstone rural fireys go from bushfires to floods

THREE months after battling bushfires across the Gladstone region, local volunteer rural firefighters are now helping Townsville recover from devastating floods.

A new group of firefighters departed Rockhampton yesterday afternoon to replace an existing crew of 13 that has been in Townsville since last Friday.

Rural Fire Service area co-ordinator Craig Magick said fire appliances from Benaraby, Mount Maurice and Calliope were also sent up north.

"We drew crews from all over the area like Wartburg, Agnes Water and right through to Tannum," Mr Magick said. "We have crews from everywhere."

He said the turnaround from battling bushfires to flood recovery was a testament to the volunteers' dedication to helping people.

"It is quite a contrast from one disaster in to another," he said.

"It goes to show what extraordinary people our rural volunteers are in serving the community and helping other communities across Queensland."

Crews that arrived from Gladstone were welcomed by the Townsville community.

"The community has been great, just like what we've experienced in Deepwater and Agnes," Mr Magick said. "(They) get behind our rural volunteers and support them immensely."