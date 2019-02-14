Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HELPING HAND: Gladstone region RFS volunteer Al Mason helping clean up Townsville after floods.
HELPING HAND: Gladstone region RFS volunteer Al Mason helping clean up Townsville after floods.
News

Gladstone rural fireys go from bushfires to floods

Mark Zita
by
12th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE months after battling bushfires across the Gladstone region, local volunteer rural firefighters are now helping Townsville recover from devastating floods.

A new group of firefighters departed Rockhampton yesterday afternoon to replace an existing crew of 13 that has been in Townsville since last Friday.

Rural Fire Service area co-ordinator Craig Magick said fire appliances from Benaraby, Mount Maurice and Calliope were also sent up north.

"We drew crews from all over the area like Wartburg, Agnes Water and right through to Tannum," Mr Magick said. "We have crews from everywhere."

He said the turnaround from battling bushfires to flood recovery was a testament to the volunteers' dedication to helping people.

"It is quite a contrast from one disaster in to another," he said.

"It goes to show what extraordinary people our rural volunteers are in serving the community and helping other communities across Queensland."

Crews that arrived from Gladstone were welcomed by the Townsville community.

"The community has been great, just like what we've experienced in Deepwater and Agnes," Mr Magick said. "(They) get behind our rural volunteers and support them immensely."

More Stories

gladstone region queensland rural fire service townsville floods
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Magistrate has conflict of interest with extortion accused

    premium_icon Magistrate has conflict of interest with extortion accused

    News The Alleged Black Uhlan Motorcycle Gang member was accused of extorting and assaulting two Agnes Water men.

    • 14th Feb 2019 7:00 AM
    Successful entrepreneur program extending to further schools

    premium_icon Successful entrepreneur program extending to further schools

    News Big things ahead for program with three more schools joining.

    'Mad Dog' spreading his message one town at a time

    premium_icon 'Mad Dog' spreading his message one town at a time

    News He's an unlikely evangelist and is speaking in Gladstone this week.

    Shutdown work to power up from next month

    premium_icon Shutdown work to power up from next month

    News Gladstone Industry Leadership Group's shutdown calendar released.