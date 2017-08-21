Gladstone runners display personal victory at B2B

GLADSTONE runners may not have been the overall winners of this year's Botanic to Bridge, but for some, the event was about personal victory.

Edward Dawson from Kin Kora, Jonathan Easton from Gladstone and Stephen De Bruyn from Calliope placed fourth, fifth and tenth respectively.

For Jonathan, 16, who placed fifth overall and first in the Secondary School Student category, it was his first time completing the entire race "properly".

RELATED |

Lots of fun for families at Botanic to Bridge

B2B runner trains for week-long desert ultramarathon

GALLERY: B2B victory a sweet one for comeback queen

"When you've completed the whole race and given it your all, it's a good feeling," he said.

It was the third time competing in Botanic to Bridge for Jonathan, who finished the eight-kilometre course in just under half an hour.

To prepare for the event he ran 16km daily and trained "a lot" for school sports.

Calliope runner Stephen De Bruyn, 26, participated in the eight-kilometre race four times, and achieved a time of just under 31 minutes.

"I got a PB so I was pretty stoked with that," he said. "I'm very happy with that."

Mr De Bruyn completed two eight-kilometre runs a week before the big day.

"Mum was here watching me and she loves to support so it's good fun," he said.

Gladstone Port Corporation chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan said this year's event was "fantastic".

"We've got about three and a half thousand people competing," he said.

"When you figure there's a population of about 35,000 in the city, it's a really good turnout."

In the event's seven-year history, Botanic to Bridge has given $300,000 to various beneficiaries including schools and charities.

Mr O'Sullivan was thankful to the community for their support.

"We have a lot of community members who come along to volunteer and assist to make the event happen, and then of course we have to thank all of the people who compete," he said.

"You look around at the moment and there's just a sea of pink shirts around, so it's a nice exciting day when you see so many people out having a fun and healthy day enjoying themselves."