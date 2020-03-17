Menu
Peter Young at Gladstone’s Vietnam Veterans’ Day commemorations held at Anzac Park last year.
Gladstone RSL responds to Anzac Day service cancellations

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
THE Gladstone RSL sub-branch remains optimistic it will still commemorate Anzac Day this year.

RSL branches in Queensland have made the decision to cancel Anzac Day services this year in a bid to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Gladstone RSL secretary Peter Young said he was disappointed by the decision but understood many veterans would be at high risk if infected.

“We’re looking at something we can do as a community from our homes to honour those on Anzac Day,” Mr Young said.

“We haven’t given up or anything.”

He said some suggestions included having people come out of their homes holding a candle at 5.30am on April 25.

“That would be quite unifying and quite suitable for the occasion,” he said.

He said other suggestions were being thrown around and they hoped to make an announcement in the coming weeks.

He welcomed any members of the public to get in touch with suggestions on ways to commemorate the day.

Mr Young also noted welfare services for veterans would still be available moving forward.

