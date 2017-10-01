27°
PICS: Rotary Club ladies choose a fashionable cause

Rihannon walks the runway at the 2017 Rotary Club of Gladstone's ladies long table lunch at Lightbox Espresso and Winebar.
Caroline Tung
FIFTY-FOUR ladies of the Gladstone community came along to to support the Rotary Club of Gladstone's ladies long table function at Lightbox Espresso and Winebar yesterday.

The event raised funds for the Safe Haven animal shelter in Mount Larcom and Gladstone women's shelter.

"We focused on a women's cause because it's a ladies luncheon today, and also most people like animals, so we thought we'd go neutral and go for animals," Rotary member Helen Curran said.

The club intends to run a bigger event next year for their third annual event, and is already looking for community support.

Ms Curran said she was blown away by the support of the Gladstone community.

This year's lunch included a fashion parade by La Moda. Guests also walked away with goodie bags, prizes and a chance to win return airfares plus two nights accommodation in Brisbane.

Photos
Topics:  fashion fashion parade gladstone rotary club la moda lightbox espresso bar

Gladstone Observer
