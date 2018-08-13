How a car boot sale is saving our drought-stricken farmers

CAR BOOT SALE: Angus Bauman won the raffle at the Rotary Car Boot Sale at the Calliope Historical Village.

THE PEOPLE who attended this year's Rotary Car Boot Sale at the Calliope Historical Village helped make a difference to drought-stricken farmers.

Rotarian Neil Smith said all the money raised will going to a drought relief charity.

"We had about 2000 people come through the gates," he said.

"Because Rotary doesn't have any administration fees, every cent we made on Saturday will go to needy farmers."

Mr Smith said the event went well in spite of some initial problems with the booking system in the run up to the day.

"We're very grateful Heidi Levings sorted the site bookings system out," he said.

"While we may have been slightly down in the number of vendors attending, the quality of goods on offer was definitely up."

Mr Smith said plenty of people pulled in off the highway for a wander around.

"The pineapples were pretty popular with tourists," he said.

"Plus one bloke from Tasmania was very happy to find some oil bottles he's been trying to get for years."

Vendors came from as far away as Cairns and Victoria.

Peter Freeman, from Springsure, said he had "done alright" on the day.

"I've been coming to the car boot sale here for years, since 2008," he said.

"It's a friendly event and it's good to catch up with mates too."

Angus Bauman won the major prize raffle, a box full of power tools worth more than $900.