Belinda Prentice, Nance Davies, Bevan Rose and Julianne Silver with Padam Shrestha, Sumira Pradhan and Kristila Adhikary from the Seven Women Organisation.
Belinda Prentice, Nance Davies, Bevan Rose and Julianne Silver with Padam Shrestha, Sumira Pradhan and Kristila Adhikary from the Seven Women Organisation.
Gladstone rotarians inspired after inernational tour

Jessica Perkins
15th Aug 2019 11:00 AM
FOUR Rotarians from Gladstone had the opportunity to take a 10-day Hands on Development Rotary Tour in Nepal in July.

They visited the 'Seven Women' organisation and others.

Belinda Prentice, Bevan Rose, Julianne Silver and Nance Davies were joined by eight other Rotarians from across Australia.

They also visited other organisations such as MAITI Nepal, the Association of Craft Producers and the Tilganga Eye Institute.

Rotary Club of d9560 Passport president Belinda Prentice said the trip was a life-changing experience.

"Every organisation touched us in some way," Mrs Prentice said.

She said Rotarians had the chance to visit the Seven Women Centre in Kathmandu several times.

They also spoke to women and students whose lives had been changed by Literacy Scholarships, which are provided by many clubs in the Gladstone Region.

"Every woman had a story of hardship and suffering but were so thankful for the opportunity to have an education or be taught a trade," Mrs Prentice said.

"The chance to see the great work that Stephanie Woollard and the Seven Women organisation are doing in Nepal ... made this an experience we will never forget."

Mrs Prentice said a highlight from the trip was experiencing the Nepalese culture and visiting a 10-bedroom guest house, which the team helped fund.

"This is one thing that Rotary as an organisation does, it connects people, not only nationally but internationally," she said.

