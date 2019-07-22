Gladstone Rotarians helping rebuild in Nepal

A GROUP of Gladstone Rotarians have returned from a trip to Nepal where they helped rebuild following the devastation caused by major earthquakes in 2015 which killed nearly 9000 people.

Rotary member Neil Smith said the tour visited the various establishments run by Seven Women, as well as other organisations on their trip.

"We attended several cultural sites, including Durbar Square a UNESCO heritage site made up of several temples and buildings currently being rebuilt after the last earthquake, the Fred Hollows supported eye clinic hospital where over 1200 eye patients are dealt with daily and 140 eye specialists from all over the world have had local training in 2018 alone,” he said.

"We experienced visits to local farms, the ancient city of Bhaktapur with its high-quality crafts and artisans.”

He said the tour gave insights into Nepalese traditions, the caste system, and the "more confronting” human trafficking.

"The tour gives great appreciation of how service clubs can make a big difference to countries in need,” he said.

"One project the Seven Women organisation is working on is education and one school majorly damaged by the last earthquake is in need of completion.”

The new buildings must now adhere to international engineering rules to ensure they withstand earthquakes.