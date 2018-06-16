Gladstone road where a speeder is nabbed every six minutes

GOTCHA: Queensland Police movable cameras have caught thousands of speeders on our roads.

A SPEEDING motorist was caught every six minutes at the worst speeding hotspot in Gladstone.

A movable police speed camera operated on Auckland St for about 12 hours during 2017 and issued 129 speeding tickets.

Those tickets cost drivers at least $21,672 in fines. As previously revealed in the Observer, the region's drivers paid $720,000 in speeding fines in 2017.

A movable speed camera on Palm Dr in West Gladstone ran for more than 22 hours during which it dished out 212 tickets, just less than one ticket every seven minutes.

Police documents obtained through a Right to Information request revealed the region's high-speed hotspots.

On the Bruce Highway at Calliope a camera operated for 110 hours, more than four and a half days. During that time, it issued 352 tickets.

The police documents also revealed Gladstone's worst hoon was nabbed at nearly 60km/h over the speed limit. The driver was caught driving at 157km/h in a 100 zone, the highest speed recorded in the Gladstone area in 2017.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said many drivers went into "autopilot", especially on streets they knew well.

"Often when people are on the roads they drive every day, they go into autopilot mode. They think 'I know these roads' and don't switch on. That's a form of driver distraction which is one of the fatal five," she said.

"On suburban roads there are so many other road users. You have to deal not only with other cars, but pedestrians, cyclists, children. That just adds complexity to driving.

"When you speed you give yourself and your car less time to react to anything unexpected."

Regional road policing boss Inspector Peter Flanders said every traffic cop will have "two or three" serious high-speed crashes they have responded to that will stick with them forever.

"To be honest, my first reaction at every major crash I attend is anger," he said.

"It's just such a pointless waste. I have never been to a crash that needed to happen. You just think that this person did not need to die." -NewsRegional