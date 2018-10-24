Menu
PEDAL POWER: Steve Felix is close to his goal of riding 1000km to raise $3500 to fight Kid's Cancer.
News

Gladstone rider tackles challenge during magpie season

Gregory Bray
by
24th Oct 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
Subscriber only

MAGPIES, heat and middle age haven't stopped Steve Felix from pushing on to achieve his goal of pedalling 1000km this October.

Far from it, in fact he's enjoying himself immensely and he's delighted to be helping raise money for charity as well.

"This is the third time I've taken part in the Great Cycle Challenge which raises money to help fight kids cancer," Mr Felix said.

"The first year I challenged myself to ride 500km, last year I did 700km.

"You want to keep pushing yourself, so this year I set the goal of riding 1000km."

Mr Felix said he rides after work and on weekends to achieve his weekly quota.

"1000km is probably my maximum limit though," he said.

"Although this year I took a week off work to ride around the gemfields.

"I basically rode from Springsure all the way to Alpha.

"I'd ride 70km's most days, it was fun, but it was hot.

"My son followed in the car with plenty of cold water, it was good to have his support.

A relatively recent arrival to Australia, Mr Felix took up cycling a few years ago.

"I cycled a bit as a boy, but I got into riding because the gym was a bit boring," he said.

"It's been the perfect exercise for me, you get to see some interesting things while you're riding and go to places you've never been before.

"The magpies aren't so bad, I just ignore them and they go away.

"I'm also used to the heat now."

"Gladstone has over 300 days of sunshine which is perfect weather for cycling, I don't know how my friends back in the UK manage."

Mr Felix has almost achieved his goal of raising $3500 but said anyone wanting to donate can do so by visiting his page on the Great Cycle Challenge website.

Mr Felix said his motivation was the memory of a family friend Mary Jones who died from breast cancer.

"We all know someone who's been touched by cancer," he said.

"It's a horrible, nasty disease."

