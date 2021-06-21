Gladstone revealed as a mining jobs hotspot

Gladstone has been named as a mining jobs hotspot in new employment data released by SEEK.

With 74 resource industry jobs currently listed, the Port City has the third highest number of mining industry jobs on offer in Queensland behind Brisbane with 268 and the Mackay and Coalfields region with 238.

Across the state, there are more than 1100 jobs advertised in the area of mining, resources and energy, with 821 paying more than $100,000 per year.

In May, total job advertisements across all industries in Queensland were up more than 160 per cent on May 2020.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said there had never been a better time to get a job in the resources sector, with demand for Queensland commodities expected to increase over the next decade.

“A national commodity outlook released last week forecast demand for aluminium will grow by more than 45 per cent out to 2030, metallurgical coal will rise by around 24 per cent and seaborne thermal coal by more than 23 per cent in the same period, and world zinc consumption will jump by 12 per cent,” he said.

“Copper consumption is projected to significantly increase to support the electrification of the global economy, along with the increase in demand for critical minerals used in the manufacture of emerging green technologies.”

Mr Macfarlane said jobs in the resources sector were well paid and offered people a safe and professional career path.

“Resources is also the state’s largest private employer of Indigenous people and we’ve increased the level of female participation in our sector by 52 per cent over the past five years, which shows resources companies are working hard to provide an inclusive and diverse workplace culture,” he said.

Other major centres offering jobs in resources are Townsville with 66 jobs available, followed by the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast region at 55 jobs, Western Queensland at 47 and Mt Isa at 32.