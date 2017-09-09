27°
Gladstone retirees struggling to sell homes

FILE PHOTO: Seniors are finding it difficult to move into retirement units because of Gladstone's depressed real estate market. Thinkstock
Chris Lees
GLADSTONE'S older people are struggling to get into a retirement village because of the slump in the local real estate market.

Settlers Gladstone village and sales manager Tanya Williams said some people living in Gladstone were unable to move into the village even though they wanted to.

"It has been because the real estate industry is doing it so tough," she said.

"It really has affected us here because a lot of older people in Gladstone can't really afford to sell their homes because they're not coming up to the money where they used to be."

There are 44 residents filling 44 units at the village.

There are 16 vacant units at the moment.

"We've got room here for potentially another 32 residents," Ms Williams said.

"It's very reasonable living here and I say they're so lucky to have such a reasonable village."

At the moment, Ms Williams said they were running a valuation to see if the units could become more affordable to people.

"We'd love to get some new people into the village; it would be great for everyone," she said.

