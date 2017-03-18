Gladstone residents will fight on to stop Toolooa mosque construction

IN THE MAKING: The Gladstone Regional Council has received a development application for the construction of an Islamic Centre at Anson Cl, near Toolooa State High School.

THE council's decision to cancel a meeting booked at Calliope RSL Hall by anti- Islamic group Gladstone Region Safe Communities has sparked mixed opinions.

Two clear camps emerged in the wake of the decision, with local residents pumping out hundreds of comments on The Observer's Facebook page for and against.

The debate descended into a slinging match, with many people defending the council's move while others ridiculed it.

The Islamic Society of Gladstone early last month lodged a development application with the council to build an Islamic Centre at Toolooa.

Since then, the application has moved into a period of public comment, where locals are invited to submit their thoughts on the proposed place of worship in Gladstone.

The period of comment opened March 6 and will close March 26, but as of March 12, the council had received 129 public submissions related to the Islamic Centre.

However, a council spokesman said it was against its practice to release details about the number of submissions against or in support of the application while the proposed project was still in the notification period.

Gladstone Region Safe Communities had intended to use Calliope RSL Hall to hold an information session for its supporters about how to correctly lodge objections to the planned Islamic Centre which would be situated at Anson Cl.

But the council cancelled the booking amid fears of violence and potential damage to its "assets”.

GRSC and Stop the Mosque Gladstone leader Kim Vuga denied threats of violence had been made by supporters and said the threats had allegedly been made by people working to subvert the group's ambitions.

In a Facebook post, a GRSC representative said the council had "caved into threats from extortionists”.

It has been a rocky road after a meteoric rise for the groups, who are opposing any development of an Islamic Centre in Gladstone.

In October 2015, when the Islamic Society first signalled its intention to build a place of worship, the Stop the Mosque Gladstone Facebook page garnered more than 3000 likes within hours of going online.

The group also had plans to hold a rally in town, but it got knocked back by three venues before Ms Vuga announced a rally would go ahead at a local park.

Similarly, Stop the Mosque Gladstone indicated a meeting would still take place.