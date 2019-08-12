Gladstone residents wake to coolest August day

CRISP: Gladstone residents woke up to the coldest August morning so far this year.

GLADSTONE residents woke up to the coldest August day so far on this morning at a crisp 7.5C, five degrees below the month's average minimum.

The temperature is expected to stay low tomorrow morning at a cool 8C.

BoM meteorologist Kimba Wong said the cool temperatures were caused by a cold front passing through the southern states on the weekend.

"That's why we're seeing those cooler temperatures,” Ms Wong said.

"There's that cool, dry air mass and very little moisture around the coastal parts.”

Meanwhile, Biloela had the second coldest morning in Queensland at a chilly -4.6C.