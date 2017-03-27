Gladstone residents urged to prepare for possible flooding, isolation

RESIDENTS are being urged to prepare for the possibility of flooding as Tropical Cyclone Debbie approaches the north Queensland coastline.

The cyclone is forecast to make landfall near Bowen tomorrow morning as a category four cyclone.

At this time the cyclone does not pose a threat to Gladstone, however heavy rain and strong winds are expected locally during the next couple of days.

So that residents can stay up to date with Cyclone Debbie's movements and weather warnings, the Gladstone Observer has removed its paywall for 48 hours.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor and chair of the Gladstone Local Management Disaster Group, Matt Burnett, said residents should prepare for flooding.

"The current impact on the Gladstone region will be significant rainfalls through the rest of the week," Cr Burnett said.

"With recent and predicted rainfall, there is a real risk of isolation of some communities.

"If you live in a flood prone area, please ensure that you have sufficient supplies, particularly medicines and food."

Cr Burnett reminded people not to drive in flood waters.

"We are continuing to track and monitor Cyclone Debbie and our thoughts are with North Queensland at this time," he said.

UNDER WATER: The Gladstone region has been inundated with rain which has caused flash flooding in some areas in town. Paul Braven GLA230317WEATHER

A Flood Watch is current for coastal catchments between Cairns and Gladstone, extending inland to the eastern Gulf River catchments.

The Bureau of Meteorology has only issued a Flood Watch relevant to the Calliope River locally, however the council said other areas may be at risk.

"Given that our water catchments are already charged from recent rainfall, it is possible that there could be areas of flooding and isolation, particularly in the Baffle Creek Catchment," a council flood warning said.

For storm and flood assistance contact the State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500 and in a life-threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000).