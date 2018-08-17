Gladstone residents targeted by gift card scammers

The public are warned not to share details on their iTunes gift cards.

The public are warned not to share details on their iTunes gift cards. contributed

GLADSTONE Police have received complaints from people who have been contacted by scammers to purchase iTunes or other gift cards.

The scam caller aims to convince the victim to purchase gift cards by claiming they are from a reputable organisation like the Australian Taxation Office, Centrelink or a phone company.

The scammer tells the victim they must purchase the gift card in order to pay a fine or a fee.

When the victim has purchased the card, the scammer has them read the serial number over the phone.

The scammer can then sell this information on.

Police would like to warn all residents to be wary when they receive phone calls from unknown persons.

If you have not initiated the phone call, hang up and make your own inquiries as to the legitimacy of the caller.

You can visit your local police station or go to the Scamwatch website for information about scammers or to report a scam.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information online.