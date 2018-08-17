Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The public are warned not to share details on their iTunes gift cards.
The public are warned not to share details on their iTunes gift cards. contributed
News

Gladstone residents targeted by gift card scammers

Gregory Bray
by
17th Aug 2018 2:35 PM

GLADSTONE Police have received complaints from people who have been contacted by scammers to purchase iTunes or other gift cards.

The scam caller aims to convince the victim to purchase gift cards by claiming they are from a reputable organisation like the Australian Taxation Office, Centrelink or a phone company.

The scammer tells the victim they must purchase the gift card in order to pay a fine or a fee.

When the victim has purchased the card, the scammer has them read the serial number over the phone.

The scammer can then sell this information on.

Police would like to warn all residents to be wary when they receive phone calls from unknown persons.

If you have not initiated the phone call, hang up and make your own inquiries as to the legitimacy of the caller.

You can visit your local police station or go to the Scamwatch website for information about scammers or to report a scam.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information online.

gift cards police appeal scam alert
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Childcare worker had child exploitation material

    Childcare worker had child exploitation material

    Crime The 32-year-old man pleaded guilty but can still apply for a Blue Card after no conviction was recorded.

    FOR SALE: Home has ocean views and ten cartons of beer

    FOR SALE: Home has ocean views and ten cartons of beer

    Property Ever thought about off-grid living at Captain Creek?

    Boyne Valley Rail Trail could attract 30,000 tourists a year

    Boyne Valley Rail Trail could attract 30,000 tourists a year

    News Local communities waiting for work to start

    At Bedrock restorations Barney can 'yabba dabba' do it

    At Bedrock restorations Barney can 'yabba dabba' do it

    News Turning rusted wrecks into collectables

    Local Partners