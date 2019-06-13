Menu
Gladstone residents show generosity in helping eye surgeries

13th Jun 2019 3:15 PM
GLADSTONE residents have shown their generosity through the donation of over $30,000 to the Fred Hollows Foundation.

The funds have helped the charity deliver over 929,000 eye operations and treatments last year.

In addition, the Foundation was able to train over 59,000 surgeons, nurses, community health workers and teachers.

Founding director Gabi Hollows thanked the community for its support and encouraged others to donate to the foundation to keep Fred's vision alive.

"I would like to thank each and every person who has helped us change the lives of many millions of the world's poorest people who are living with avoidable blindness,” Ms Hollows said.

"There are still 36 million people in the world who are blind and four out of five of them don't need to be - their blindness is preventable or treatable.”

Chief executive officer Ian Wishart said their results demonstrated a commitment to creating long-term and sustainable solutions for those trapped in poverty by avoidable blindness.

"The number of people who are blind is set to triple over the next 30 years, so it is crucial we continue our sight-saving work,” Mr Wishart said.

"One of the most effective ways to do this is by training local doctors, nurses, community workers and teachers in eye health, in the places where they are most needed, just as Fred did.”

For more information or to donate, visit www.hollows.org or call 1800352352.

