Residents have ‘important voice in bushfire recovery’

BUSHFIRE-ravaged communities in the Gladstone region can now apply for funding from the Morrison Government's $448.5 million Regional Bushfire Recovery and Development program.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the Gladstone region has suffered an economic impact estimated at $13 million.

"The National Bushfire Recovery Agency facilitated through the State Government will work with Gladstone Council to provide support to devastated communities," he said.

"This is welcome news for the agriculture, tourism and forestry industries which have been the worst hit and the Regional Bushfire recovery program will help families and businesses to recoup some of the $13 million economic loss and help them rebuild their lives.

"Residents are recognised as having an important voice in this recovery process."

Queensland senator Susan McDonald said the program would provide Gladstone with additional funding and expertise to revive its economy following the devastating 2019-20 bushfire season.

Using local knowledge, Ms McDonald said the money would be used to promote economic activity and support community wellbeing on projects that focus on the landscape and water, replacing produce and stock, or building future resilience.

"Strong economic recovery in fire-affected regions will enable families and businesses to get back on their feet sooner and rebuild their lives," she said.

"This program is an opportunity for the community to share ideas and projects with the National Bushfire Recovery Agency through the state government who will work with local governments to rollout support as quickly as possible."

For more information visit www.bushfirerecovery.gov.au.