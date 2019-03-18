Gladstone residents front court for drug offending

SEVERAL people have fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court today on drug possession or driving under the influence of drug charges.

SEVERAL people have fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court today on drug possession or driving under the influence of drug charges. Matt Taylor

SEVERAL people have fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court today on drug possession or driving under the influence of drug charges.

Plants found

CODY Layne Hogarth pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of possess pipes and possess dangerous drugs.

The court was told on February 14 police executed a search warrant at Hogarth's home, found two marijuana plants and drug smoking pipe.

The court was told the 18-year-old did not have capacity to pay a fine so he was ordered to complete six months' probation.

A conviction was not recorded.

Drug driver

A GLADSTONE man has been fined $300 after he was caught drug driving at Miriam Vale.

Marc Richard lemon was pulled over by police on December 23 and returned a positive roadside drug test, later revealed to be marijuana.

He pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to being in charge of a car while a drug is present in blood.

The 33-year-old was also disqualified from driving for one month.

Motorist on meth

BARBARA Ann Zimmerlie will be without a driver's licence for three months after pleading guilty to drug driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

The 54-year-old was pulled over by police on January 3 along Hay Court at South Gladstone.

She tested positive to a roadside drug test which was later revealed to be meth.

Zimmerlie was also fined $500.

Marijuana in system

A MAN has been fined $400 after he was caught driving with marijuana in his system.

Shane Mark McKenzie pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one charge of drug driving.

McKenzie was intercepted by police on February 12 about 11.03am and tested positive in a roadside drug test, later revealed to be marijuana.

The 40-year-old was disqualified from driving for two months.