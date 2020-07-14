Gladstone resident nominated for community achievement award

Quota Club of Gladstone Ailsa Stitt, Step Up Step Down service manager Iain Wheatley, Quota Club of Gladstone secretary Aileen Weeden donating pamper packs to mental health patient to help them with personal care.

A GLADSTONE resident has been nominated for a Queensland Community Achievement Award for their significant contribution to the region.

Quota Club of Gladstone secretary Aileen Weeden has been nominated in the Australian Pacific Community Hero Award category.

The Community Hero Award acknowledges those everyday people doing extraordinary things within their local communities.

Through volunteering at Quota Club, Ms Weeden has made numerous donations to schools, mental health facilities, and homeless shelters in the region.

Quota Club of Gladstone secretary Aileen Weeden and Gladstone Central State School Principal Leanne Martin after Quota Club donated backpacks to help children in need.

Earlier this year, the club donated 150 backpacks fully equipped with stationery items to numerous Gladstone schools.

Ms Weeden also delivers 25 pamper packs to mental health patients every two months.

The awards exist to encourage, acknowledge and reward the valuable contributions that individuals, communities and businesses are making throughout Queensland.

Submissions for the awards close August 5, with finalists and winners announced on November 27.

Category winners will receive a share in some prizes and a trophy.

