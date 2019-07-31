Gladstone rescue group's plan to help 1000 animals

Gladstone Animal Rescue Group will move into the old RSPCA building next to the Gladstone Pound today. Betty Bridge and Judy Whicker.

Gladstone Animal Rescue Group will move into the old RSPCA building next to the Gladstone Pound today. Betty Bridge and Judy Whicker. Liana Walker

GLADSTONE Animal Rescue Group Inc aim to help 1000 animals in the next year and it starts today as they move into their new home across from the Gladstone Pound.

The group were awarded the animal welfare tender for Gladstone earlier this month, taking over from the former Team Gladstone RSPCA.

President Judy Whicker said she was excited to move into the new facility.

"What we will be taking over is the dogs from the pound, the cats from the pound,” she said.

"Hopefully we'll be able to get them desexed, micro-chipped, vaccinated, vet checked and finding them their forever home.”

She said the new venue meant they would be able to take on more animals in need.

"We've been going for over 13 months and over that time we've probably done about 420 animals,” she said.

"That was pre-pound, so we're hoping by this time next year we would have done close to 1000.”

The not-for-profit organisation relies on donations and volunteers to run.

She reassured residents the operations will run the same as when Team RSPCA was in charge. The only difference is they don't have a head office.

"All the money stays in Gladstone and goes towards helping the animals,” Mrs Whicker said.