LIGHT UP: Relay for Life starts in Gladstone today.
Gladstone Relay for Life smashes fundraising target

liana walker
by
27th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
THE tents are up and the entertainment is prepared.

Gladstone Relay for Life is ready to go at Chanel College today.

More than 400 participants from 46 teams will come together this weekend to keep a baton moving for 18 hours in a relay-style walk or run.

Team members then take turns to walk around an oval to signify that cancer never sleeps, so neither do we.

The Gladstone campaign has smashed its fundraising target having raised $68,668 as of yesterday evening.

Chair of the Gladstone Relay for Life committee Maddie Condren said it was "awesome” so many people had supported the cause.

"People have really put in the hard yards this year,” Mrs Condren said.

"It's been a difficult year. Economically things aren't as brilliant as they have been in Gladstone.

"But I don't think I know anybody who doesn't know somebody who hasn't been affected in someway and that's why our community rallies together.”

The event starts at 8am today and will be jam-packed full of fun activities, entertainment and emotional and empowering ceremonies, before ending at 10.30am tomorrow.

Mrs Condren said anyone was still welcome to sign up on the day.

"We've got the admin tent here. It's usually open by 9 or 10 in the morning. People can register right until just after the start of the relay,” she said.

The opening ceremony begins at 10.30am, with candlelight tributes from 6.30pm and a closing ceremony at 10.30am on Sunday.

Mrs Condren is hopeful for another successful event.

"I just hope the rain stays away. I hope the weather stays lovely and it doesn't get too cold,” she said.

"I hope everybody has an excellent time.”

