Gladstone region's fattest suburbs revealed

Chris Lees | 28th May 2017 8:25 AM
There are serious issues with people's weight throughout Australia.
ALARMING NEW figures have outed Central Queensland's most obese or overweight areas.

The figures, released by health think-tank Australian Health Policy Collaboration, reveal most Central Queenslanders in every area have waist lines much too wide to be healthy.

However, there was quite a disparity between different areas.

In Agnes Water, Miriam Vale and the Gladstone hinterland 71.2% of adults were overweight or obese.

In Gladstone, West Gladstone and Callemondah, that number drops to 65.6%.

For Boyne Island, Tannum Sands and Clinton, 66.4% of people are carrying too much weight.

Thankfully the rates for kids in the region are significantly better.

For every 100 children, 25.4 are overweight or obese the central Gladstone area, this drops to 24.2 for every 100 in Boyne Island, Tannum Sands and Clinton.

Opposite to the adult result, the lowest percentage of overweight or obese kids was 24.1% in the Agnes Water, Miriam Vale and the Gladstone hinterland area.

The worst numbers in the region were recorded in the Central Highlands, with almost three in every four adults deemed overweight or obese. (73.2)

Nationally 63.4% of the non-Indigenous adult population and 71.4% of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adult population is overweight or obese.

More than one quarter of Australia's children (25.6%) and young people (29.5%) are overweight or obese.

Gladstone Observer

