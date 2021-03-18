Gladstone region’s downward crime trends ‘very positive’

Reducing crime trends across the Gladstone Local Government Area can be attributed to the hard work and dedication of the region’s police, the port city’s top cop said.

Gladstone Police Inspector Darren Somerville said the command had a pleasing start to 2021 with some “very positive” downward crime trends.

Significant reductions in property crime, Insp Somerville said, were a combination of proactive policing and community vigilance in securing homes and cars.

“Gladstone crime stats comparing year to date with the previous year are very positive particularly regarding property crime,” he said.

“We have seen considerable reductions across most property crime classes.

“This includes unlawful entries to homes and other premises, unlawful use of motor vehicles and steal from motor vehicle.

“These are excellent results, anytime we see reductions in peoples houses getting broken into and cars stolen is very positive.”

While some crime areas were trending down, Insp Somerville said violent offences against people were on a worrying increasing trajectory.

Gladstone Police Station. Picture: Rodney Stevens

“Conversely though, offences against the person have increased,” he said.

“This includes assault offences and any other offence which involves physical violence.

“The main classes that have increased are assault occasioning bodily harm and common assaults.

“The majority of the assault offences reported to us occur in the home and normally between people known to each other.

“Assault offences are of a concern and are being dealt with as a priority.

“Breach of domestic violence orders has also increased slightly.”

Despite the most prevalent crimes being drug and good order offences, Insp Somerville said there had been a reduction in those crimes compared to 2020.

“Drug offences and good order offences have actually reduced this year compared to the previous year,” he said.

“Driving offences are steady, however we have seen an increase in drink driving offences which is of a concern.

“(There is) no real pattern with these, they are occurring across the patrol group.”

The Queensland Police Service launched a four-month drug driving blitz Operation Tango Anaconda at the start of this month in an effort to curb the escalating road toll.

