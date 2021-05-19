Gladstone Regional Council unveils new 5-year plan

Gladstone Regional Council unveiled a revised five-year Corporate Plan on Tuesday, with a new multi-year emphasis on enhancing connections with the community.

General manager strategy and transformation Carly Quinn said it became apparent during a half-term review of Council’s 2018-23 Corporate Plan that it was not suitable.

“It became evident during the review that the current plan was not reflective of the current economic climate in Gladstone,” she said.

“Things such as COVID impacts both locally and globally also needed to be taken into consideration.

“There was also revised population growth figures, current and emerging industry trends in the region, service expectations of our community and the potential for future environmental disasters or pandemic events.”

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Ms Quinn said the need for a Corporate Plan refresh rather than a review was necessary, as a refresh would ensure council was best placed for success into the next five years.

The Gladstone Regional Council Corporate Plan 2021-2026's goals (left) and outcomes (right) were outlined in a recent General Meeting and the adoption of the plan was unanimous.

Councillor Glenn Churchill raised the fact that in Council’s Operational Plan 2021-2026, the map of the region did not incorporate islands off Gladstone shore.

“I just feel that if we are really going to be ‘Gladstone region fully encompassing’ that we at least need to make some reference to the boundary area which includes the islands of the Southern Great Barrier Reef in our map,” he said.

“There are potentials in that aspect of the Southern Great Barrier Reef for our corporate planning and economic development.”

Council’s Corporate Plan performance will be measured on a quarterly basis via the progress of the annual Operational Plan.

It will be reported to the community quarterly also, via the quarterly reports and annual report.

Council’s adoption of the Corporate Plan 2021-26 was unanimous.

More Gladstone Regional Council stories:

- Plan to combat invasive plant species across region

- MP: Inland Rail could be built to Gladstone in 2-3 years

- 1770 takes step back in time to celebrate its history