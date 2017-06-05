Where all the money goes: Why council spends $2m on electricity

Even after installing solar panels at four sites, Gladstone Regional Council's electricity costs are still extremely high.

ELECTRICITY consumption and rising costs are ongoing causes for concern for people and businesses in the Gladstone region.

After installing solar panels at four sites, Gladstone's Regional Council's consumption dropped by at least 11.5%, but power costs are still extremely high.

According to the 2016 Electricity Consumption report, Gladstone Regional Council spent more than $2 million on electricity just last year alone.

The report lists council buildings and locations and the total power costs each facility was responsible for in 2016.

Facilities that produced the biggest costs last year include the Agnes Water Desalination Plant, with a hefty $209,000 bill, and the Gladstone Sewage Treatment Plant, which cost $191,000.

READ MORE |

>> Sunny time for council with solar saving

>> How to cut your power bill right now by at least 20%

>> Agnes Water's power-saving wiz shares his secrets

Where the biggest electricity costs accumulated in 2016 |

1. Desalination Plant

Located at Lot 6 Springs Road in Agnes Water, the desalination plant's 2016 electricity consumption amounted to a whopping $209,000.

2. Sewage Treatment Plant (Gladstone WWTP)

The total electricity consumed at Gladstone's Sewage Treatment Plant on Port Curtis Way was a hefty $191,000.

3. Entertainment and Culture Centre

Gladstone's Entertainment and Culture, located on Oaka Lane cost the council $137,000 in power bills last year.

4. Sewage Treatment Plant

The plant in Tannum Sands consumed a total of $124,000 worth of electricity in 2016.

5. Effluent Pumping Station (QAL)

Following closely behind with $122,000 last year alone was the Effluent Pumping Station (QAL) on Port Curtis Way.

6. Art Gallery

Gladstone's Art Gallery at 152 Goondoon St cost the council more than $114,000 in energy bills.

7. New Library

Also located on Goondoon St is the new Gladstone library which spent approximately $75,000 on electricity alone.

8. Administration Building

Gladstone Regional Council's administration building wad charged more than $74,000 in power bills for last year.

9. Calliope Office

The council's Calliope office at 5 Don Cameron Drive also spent about $74,000 in 2016.

10. Sewage Treatment Plant

The plant on Handley Dr at Boyne Island comes in tenth place on the list, spending nearly $63,000 on 2016 electricity bills alone.

View the full list |

>> Gladstone Regional Council - Electricity Consumption 2016