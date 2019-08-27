Gladstone Region Tours to fill a gap in our tourism market

READY TO ROLL: Darryl Branthwaite will launch his Gladstone Region Tours tour bus business this week.

A GAP in Gladstone's tourism market has now been filled, Darryl Branthwaite says.

The former CEO of Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited has announced the arrival of his and his wife Jenny's new regional tour bus business, Gladstone Region Tours.

The business will officially launch online on Thursday, with tours running from September 2.

Mr Branthwaite said he noticed the gap in the market during his time in his former position.

He said despite other touring services doing an excellent job, he felt there was still a need for more.

"Basically, there was a lot of people coming to town and in my former life with being CEO of the GAPDL, we had a lot of people coming into the information centre saying 'what is there to do?',” he said.

"We need to have more things for people to do, and this is one way of doing that.”

Mr Branthwaite said initially there would be two tours on offer, but he hoped to run more.

The first tour will cover the city and northern sights and the second tour will cover the city and southern sights.

"It was about not Gladstone tours, it was about Gladstone Region tours, because we actually want to go to the Boyne Valley, we want to do tours outside the region as well so that we offer something a little bit different,” Mr Branthwaite said.

He said the business planned to offer a charter service, a cultural and arts tour, an industry tour, a Boyne Valley experience, and possibly a food and beverage tour and regional pub tour.

Mr Branthwaite said the tour bus was "not just any bus”.

"It's a 24-seater that's been gutted and we have 20 luxury leather recliners and they're so comfy,” he said.

Other features include curtains, tinted windows, air conditioning and a television.

Mr Branthwaite was confident residents and visitors towould respond well to the business.

"I think there is a lot of people actually wanting to know a bit more about our region,” he said.

"There is nothing like this, and there is not many places with something like this.”

The twice-daily tours will run every week from Monday to Friday.

Each city sights tour will cost $45 and morning or afternoon tea will be included.