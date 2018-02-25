Gladstone Region sees launch of second RotaKids program

JUST the second program of RotaKids outside of Brisbane has launched, and it will be run through Clinton State School.

Launching on Friday under the guidance of Gladstone's Midday Rotary Club, RotaKids is the organisation's branch for primary school aged children.

Clinton State School principal Leanne Ibell said it was a huge coup for the school to secure the program.

"We had been invited last year to go out to Calliope to view their RotaKids program as the first one outside of Brisbane," Ms Ibell said.

"What attracted us was the idea of citizenship and giving back, not expecting everything to be done for you because you are actually the change.

"It's about your actions and that service to others which certainly fitted in with the culture of what was already happening here at Clinton."

RotaKids CLinton pledge: RotaKids at CLinton State School make a pledge to the community on the day the program is launched.

The launch was attended by Year 6 students as well as parents, teachers and Rotary representatives, and saw the induction of a leadership group for the program.

The RotaKids program at Clinton will involve students from Year 3 to Year 6, and is designed to provide them with a sense of community engagement.

"We will have representatives from each year level to come and participate in the meetings so that we're picking up the voices of all age groups," Ms Ibell said.

"A student's voice is really important, because adults often get their views but students have very valuable and thoughtful views around things.

"It's about encouraging and developing that idea."

The program is the first step for those who want to be involved in Rotary, with RotaKids for primary school children, Interact for secondary students, Rotaract attracting young adults and Rotary involving others.

Gladstone Midday Rotary community services director David Manttan played a vital role in securing the program for Clinton.

Mr Manttan said the program for young people was not necessarily a stepping stone for participation in Rotary, but an opportunity to gain valuable skills.

"Probably the more altruistic outcome is that kids learn about servicing their community," he said.

David Manttan, Community Services Director of Gladstone Midday Rotary, Launches RotaKids at Clinton State School. Matt Taylor GLA230218ROTA

"It's not necessarily all about getting kids into Rotary, but it's about getting kids involved in communities.

"It's being able to get on with others, to be truthful and honest in what they do and to show a level of commitment to actually doing something for their community."

The RotaKids program requires the students to be involved in three service projects each year.

One will be of an international requirement, while the other two will encompass local community projects.

Running the program will be mainly left to teachers and students, but Midday Rotary Club will play a role by sending representatives to meetings and providing ongoing support.