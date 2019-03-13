Gladstone region roadworks to avoid over coming months

WATCH OUT: TMR is reminding motorists to slow down.

WATCH OUT: TMR is reminding motorists to slow down. Matt Harris

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads has released its list of roadworks and maintenance projects in the Gladstone Region for the remainder of the financial year.

TMR is delivering more than $32.4million in road infrastructure works around the Gladstone Region in 2018-2019.

Projects underway include:

$20.65m Bruce Highway safety works to widen 6.7km of highway, upgrade five intersections and construct one southbound overtaking lane between Bororen and Tannum Sands turnoff, south of Gladstone.

$20.4m High Risk Roads Safety Project to widen Gladstone-Benaraby Rd between the Bruce Highway and Dalrymple Dr.

$6.7m construction of a southbound overtaking lane on the Bruce Highway, about 26km south of Miriam Vale.

Bridge maintenance at Boyne River Bridge and Riddler Creek Bridge on Gladstone-Monto Rd, with temporary sidetracks in place while works are completed.

TMR reminded motorists travelling through roadworks to slow down, obey road signs, remain alert and drive to the changed conditions.

For the latest road condition information visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au or phone on 13 19 40.