Gladstone region plans to Light up the Dawn

Michael Reibel and Chris Allen rehearse The Last Post in preparation for Anzac Day.

THE ultimate sacrifice made by Australian soldiers at war for our freedom will be honoured by Gladstone residents as part of the Light up the Dawn movement for Anzac Day tomorrow.

Initiated by the RSL, the Light up the Dawn movement has spawned #drivewaysatdawn, with free apps including a virtual candle to help Gladstone locals pay their respects at home.

Tannum Sands High School music teacher Michael Reibel said the decision to play The Last Post on the trumpet at 6am “as a show of solidarity” with hundreds of other Gladstone residents was a no-brainer.

“I feel extremely strongly about playing The Last Post to honour the sacrifices so many soldiers made for our freedom, as I believe it is part of the Australian culture,” he said.

“Our school band has always led the parade at Boyne Island and due to coronavirus I was determined to do this as a way of paying my respects to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice at war.”

Fellow Gladstone region music teachers Ange Clifton, Greg Duckham, Chris Allen and Chelsea Elvery will also play the call that will echo around the region’s streets.

“I will wake up and watch the Dawn Service on TV before going out on the driveway of my Cornforth Crescent home in Kirkwood at 5.55am wearing my grandfather’s and great-grandfather’s war medals,” Mr Reibel said.

St Francis and St Johns Primary and Chanel College music teacher Chelsea Elvery said Music for Mateship involving famous Australian musician James Morrison inspired her to take part.

“It's a great opportunity to get everyone together when we can’t and honour the dedication of the soldiers for our nation,” she said. “A few of my students at a few schools I teach at have been practising The Last Post and Reveille to play on Anzac Day.”

From a total Australian population of less than five million, 61,522 soldiers were killed in the First World War, and 156,000 were either gassed, wounded or taken prisoner. Such was the dedication to national service, 416,809 men enlisted to fight for Australia’s freedom.