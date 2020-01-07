Gladstone region on track to hit rainfall average

The weekend's rain is a welcome change for many farmers in rural regions.

IT’S a good day to put your pot plants out as rainfall continues throughout the region, although not for long.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Dean Narramore said to enjoy the rain while it lasts as there will be a few light showers today before “easing up” tomorrow.

Overnight and early this morning some areas in the Gladstone region received more than 30mm of rainfall.

He said this meant Gladstone was “on track” to hit its January rainfall average of 150mm.

“Gladstone is already up to 30-36ml, which is right on track at this time of year,” he said.

Within 24 hours, Gladstone received 36mm of rain, Benaraby received 8mm and Boyne Island reached 20mm.

“There might be a few light showers for the rest of the day, there is a slight chance of a storm inland as the focus of the weather shifts from north to west of Gladstone,” Mr Narramore said.

“Tomorrow we’re back to the normal fine and sunny conditions.”

Mr Narramore said the storm had not developed yet but if it did it would most likely hit Bioela, Mount Morgan, Calliope and the ranges.

“As the day heats up we will see storms form well inland,” he said.