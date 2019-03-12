Gladstone region on show in three new music videos

LOCAL CHOICE: Gladstone musician Jack Viljoen recently starred in a music video for a song he wrote about the plight of farmers.

ONE local musician is using his platform to highlight the Gladstone region.

Jack Viljoen received a Regional Arts Development Fund last year to shoot three music videos for songs from his debut album The Song You Sing.

Mr Viljoen said the videos, shot in Gladstone, Boyne Valley and Calliope, were produced using only local talent and resources.

"Part of the idea of the whole thing was to get local artists to realise they don't have to get people from Sydney to do these things, they can just get local resources and go and do it,” he said.

Mr Viljoen said the clips included landmarks such as Grand Hotel Many Peaks, Ubobo General Store, Boyne Valley Historical Cottage and Calliope River Historical Village.

The video for his song Rain was shot on Calliope's Galloway Plains and depicts the plight of farmers during drought.

"I'm from South Africa and years ago my grandfather went through a huge drought for many years and he just couldn't keep up anymore,” Mr Viljoen said.

"He had to sell the cattle, get rid of the land and basically start over with almost nothing and it just broke his heart.

"Seeing what the farmers over here go through and the struggles they have, I sort of drew a parallel.”