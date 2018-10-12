Gladstone Region on flood watch

AN INITIAL 'flood watch' has been issued for catchments between Gladstone and the Sunshine Coast, including the Boyne and Calliope rivers.

The alert was issued about 11am today and includes a warning for minor flooding during the weekend.

"A significant rainfall situation is forecast to begin on Friday evening and continue during Saturday across the flood-watch area," the warning said.

"Showers and thunderstorms tending to rain areas are likely.

"Catchment conditions are generally dry across the watch area after a prolonged period of little rainfall, which is expected to act as a buffer to significant runoff."

The heaviest rainfall is expected to begin across inland areas from Friday evening and then extend further east to the coast during Saturday.

This morning the Gladstone Region received some rainfall with the airport rain gauge recording 0.6mm since 9am.



BOM meteorologist Adam Blazak said a coastal trough forming between the Wide Bay and the Capricornia would bring more rain.

"Depending how close you are to where that trough forms will dictate how much rainfall you get," he said.

"There's some potential over the weekend to see increased rainfall... It will be worthwhile keeping an eye on (the trough) because rainfalls could cause localised flash flooding.

"On Sunday we should see the situation start to clear but there will still be showers about around the 1-2mm mark."

Yesterday's storms in the state's south-west were some of the biggest seen for some time, BOM said.

"That's around Murgon, Gympie and we've got stuff forming to your south-west around the Carnarvons but they still have a long way to go to get to you," Mr Blazak said.

"If it does get nasty on the radar just check our warnings because we've seen some very large hail (yesterday).

"The atmosphere has a pretty good set-up for (hail) at the moment.

"It could happen (today) with Saturday likely to be more heavy showers coming in from the coast."