Gladstone man attacks police and hospital staff

NO HELP: Gladstone man Reuben Drosdeck, 23, tried everything to get out of a hospital visit, including assault police officers.

A GLADSTONE man who tried everything he could to avoid a hospital trip has landed himself a criminal record after multiple assaults to emergency workers.

On November 9 an Emergency Examination Order enforced by police saw Reuben Drosdeck end up at the Gladstone hospital, but not without a struggle.

Yesterday the Gladstone Magistrates Court heard the 23-year-old plead guilty to one charge of obstructing a police officer in line of duty, three charges of assault in a public place of a police officer while intoxicated, wilful damage of police property as well as the contravention of a previous probation order and bail.

Police were called to assist the Queensland Ambulance Service in calming down Drosdeck, who upon the police arriving at the scene, pretended to faint.

But his tactics quickly changed when he rose to knees and charged at a police officer.

After a struggle with the officer he was restrained and handcuffed. The court heard when officers tried to put him in the police car he stuck his legs out using them as a barrier, refusing to get in.

Damaging the car door in the process, he was finally forced into the car, where he began to kick at the rear window, causing it to bend outwards.

Upon arriving at the hospital there were more struggles with officers as he screamed: "I don't want to f***ing to be here".

Drosdeck was sedated, and later checked out by hospital staff.

The defence lawyer indicated the incident stemmed from an alcohol problem, a vice he used to get through the ending of a relationship.

The court heard Drosdeck also has a child with his former partner, of which he is currently attending mediation sessions to gain more access and visitation rights to.

It was also mentioned that Drosdeck participated in a number of community projects, to which Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said: "It's heartening to see you are trying to turn your life around".

Given the Burua resident committed like offences in the past, he was ordered to serve 40 hours community service.

On top of this Drosdeck was slapped with 18 months probation, inclusive of medical and psychiatric counselling.