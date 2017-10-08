Gladstone Region 'lifts the lid on mental illness'

HELPING HANDS: Creative Gladstone Region Inc. committee member Julie Chesterman shows one of the many pieces of art painted at the fair this weekend.

HELPING HANDS: Creative Gladstone Region Inc. committee member Julie Chesterman shows one of the many pieces of art painted at the fair this weekend. Sarah Steger

THE combined Rotary Clubs of Gladstone hosted the region's first Mental Health and Wellbeing Fair on the weekend.

Saturday's event inside the Gladstone PCYC saw a range of experts set up stalls and workshops in the hopes of raising awareness about what help and support exists for those who need it.

"So many people have mental problems ... we want to remove the stigma surrounding it and provide awareness of what support is available," Committee Chair of the MHWF Wendy Brading said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

One of stall holders was Julie Chesterman, an advocate for children's art and on the Creative Gladstone Region Inc. committee.

Members of the not-for-profit showed people at their stall how art could help with their mental state.

"It transports them. They end up immersing themselves in what they're doing and forget about their worries," Julie said.

Young and Living representative Jessica Charles said the products she wanted to share with people from her stall targeted clarity, focus, emotions and stress.

Some of the other workshops and stalls present at the fair included Empowering Happiness, RSPCA, the McGrath Foundation, SU Queensland and Jaies' Journey.

"Your kids and others deserve to see you thrive, not just survive, but every time they (children) saw me cry after my son committed suicide, I was traumatising them all over again," Sandra Moran, the mother of Jaie Moran and advocate for Suicide Support and Awareness said at her stall.

Gladstone Ukulele Group at Mental Health Fair: The Gladstone Ukulele Group put on a wonderful performance at the region's first Mental Health and Wellbeing Fair was on at the PCYC this weekend.

"People don't understand how suicide impacts families and what the triggers are. So that's my focus here," Sandra said.

The publicity officer for Gladstone's first Mental Health and Wellbeing Fair, Brenda Smith said she was very happy with Saturday's turnout.

"It's be bigger and better next year and each year after that," she said.

Mental Health Facts

45% of the population will experience a mental illness at some stage.

Mental illnesses are the third leading cause of disability burden in Australia.

Anyone can develop a mental illness and no one is immune

Anxiety disorders affect about 14% of the adult population each year.

Depression affects about 6% of adults each year.

At least one third of young people have had an episode of mental illness by the time they turn 25.

If you or someone you know requires help phone: Lifeline on 13 11 14, Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.