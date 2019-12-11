Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GIVING SEASON: Gladstone has donated more than $130 000 to The Fred Hollows Foundation, helping people like Porlee, Blong, Shoua have vision.
GIVING SEASON: Gladstone has donated more than $130 000 to The Fred Hollows Foundation, helping people like Porlee, Blong, Shoua have vision.
News

Gladstone region gives best gift of all

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Gladstone community has gone above and beyond this Christmas by restoring sight to a single father and his children.

Residents donated more than $130,000 to the Fred Hollows Foundation in the past year, allowing the organisation to reach a family of three.

Porlee, Blong and Shoua are just three of thousands of blind and vision-impaired people.

The family of three lives in a small remote village in Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

FHF founding director Gabi Hollows said the foundation was amazed by Gladstone residents’ compassion to help people in need.

“Without the support of people from Gladstone, the foundation couldn’t have helped so many people like Porlee and his beautiful children this year,” Ms Hollows said.

“Our generous donors are at the heart of our Fred Hollows family and they help us transform the lives of those living with avoidable blindness.”

For more information, visit www.hollows.org or phone 1800 352 352.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    This NZ gym is taking over UFC

    This NZ gym is taking over UFC
    • 11th Dec 2019 10:15 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE UPDATE: Firefighters work tirelessly on five blazes

        premium_icon FIRE UPDATE: Firefighters work tirelessly on five blazes

        News FIRE crews worked tirelessly on five fires in the region yesterday.

        ‘Black market will flourish’: Fisherman’s quota concerns

        premium_icon ‘Black market will flourish’: Fisherman’s quota concerns

        News A COMMERCIAL fisherman is concerned the black market for black jewfish will thrive...

        Support for ‘young contemporary’ veterans

        premium_icon Support for ‘young contemporary’ veterans

        News Ex-serviceman Jon Felton is looking for local veterans interested in being part of...

        Third bin? All options explored in waste strategy

        premium_icon Third bin? All options explored in waste strategy

        News It’s no trash talk - a third kerbside bin for food and garden organics is among the...