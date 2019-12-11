Gladstone region gives best gift of all

GIVING SEASON: Gladstone has donated more than $130 000 to The Fred Hollows Foundation, helping people like Porlee, Blong, Shoua have vision.

THE Gladstone community has gone above and beyond this Christmas by restoring sight to a single father and his children.

Residents donated more than $130,000 to the Fred Hollows Foundation in the past year, allowing the organisation to reach a family of three.

Porlee, Blong and Shoua are just three of thousands of blind and vision-impaired people.

The family of three lives in a small remote village in Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

FHF founding director Gabi Hollows said the foundation was amazed by Gladstone residents’ compassion to help people in need.

“Without the support of people from Gladstone, the foundation couldn’t have helped so many people like Porlee and his beautiful children this year,” Ms Hollows said.

“Our generous donors are at the heart of our Fred Hollows family and they help us transform the lives of those living with avoidable blindness.”

For more information, visit www.hollows.org or phone 1800 352 352.