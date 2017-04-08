28°
Gladstone region eligible for cyclone destruction funding

Emily Pidgeon
| 8th Apr 2017 2:42 PM
DEVASTATING: Bororen primary producer Stacey McNab shows member for Burnett Stephen Bennett what's left of her hay shed, which took a battering from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.
DEVASTATING: Bororen primary producer Stacey McNab shows member for Burnett Stephen Bennett what's left of her hay shed, which took a battering from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

THERE is a glimmer of hope for those who saw the destruction of ex-cyclone Debbie.

The state government has announced they would provide funding for people in the Gladstone region who were seriously affected by the cyclone.

Gladstone MP Glen Butcher said he wanted to support residents who had suffered hardship.

"We have learnt the lesson from our last natural disaster which left pockets of our region devastated with nowhere to turn because our area wasn't declared by the council,” Mr Butcher said.

"We didn't want to see that happen again.”

Mr Butcher said the council would be in charge of determining funding allocations case by case.

"People might have lost power for six hours and lost the content of their fridge and are struggling to pay for it,” he said.

"The funding is to get people through if they've lost a critical item they need to function.”

Expecting a decent number of people to apply, Mr Butcher said the recipients of the funding would not be waiting too long.

"The money is delivered straight to the council and they can distribute it straight away,” Mr Butcher said.

"Previously it went through government mechanisms and took some time.

"(Now) it cuts a lot of rep tape and people can get on with their lives.”

Gladstone Regional Mayor Matt Burnett said it was important to advocate for the state government funding because there was a large number of people affected throughout the region.

"We know the impact of ex-tropical cyclone Debbie has been felt hard across our region with many businesses, home and sporting clubs experiencing devastation,” Cr Burnett said.

Sport and recreational clubs can also apply for another funding program to help with cyclone recovery.

The Sport and Recreation Disaster Recovery Program level one is available for sport clubs across the region.

There is up to $5000 in funding for clubs in need.

"This funding ... is much needed for our clubs and can be used to re-establish their facilities and activities after extreme natural events,” Mr Butcher said.

"It is for groups who have had damage from the cyclone to help them get back on their feet.”

People can apply for funding online or through a hard copy form at Mr Butcher's office at 2/191 Philip St, Gladstone.

