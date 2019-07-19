Gladstone region businesses step up to help foster children

RE/MAX Gold Gladstone wear pyjamas to work for Pyjama Day 2018 for The Pyjama Foundation

A HANDFUL of Gladstone businesses, schools and kindergartens are helping make a difference for foster kids in the region.

Today is The Pyjama Foundation's National Pyjama Day which helps raise awareness and funds for children in foster care across the country.

Central Queensland co-ordinator Andrea Patrick said the Pyjama Foundation's Love of Learning program was making a "big difference in the Gladstone community” by supporting children in the foster care system.

"For such a tight-knit community, it's so special for our local businesses to come on board and help us raise money,” Ms Patrick said.

"Without this support, our foundation would quite literally cease to exist.”

Ms Patrick said businesses and schools in the region could hold a National Pyjama Day event at any point throughout July and August.

In Gladstone, the following businesses and schools are participating today:

Uber Hair: staff will wear pyjamas today and tomorrow. Cash donations are welcomed.

Kayler's beauty: Kayler will be dressing in her pyjamas today and putting $5 from every client into a donation jar to go towards The Pyjama Foundation.

CQUniversity: had a breakfast for staff and students at Gladstone Marina Campus, a gold coin donation to raise money, and staff and students were encouraged to wear their pyjamas.

Toolooa State High School: staff will wear their pyjamas and have a morning tea today.

Calliope Kindergarten: students and teachers will wear their pyjamas to kindy today. Students were asked to bring a gold coin donation.

Mission to Seafarers: all staff and volunteers will wear their pyjamas today. The team will host a morning tea on the day which is open to the community and donations will go to The Pyjama Foundation.

Port City Kids: staff and children will be wearing their pyjamas today and there will be a gold coin donation for families who choose to donate.

Hair By Studio B: all staff will be wearing pyjamas today and in August, the team will raffle off three prizes.

Stepping Stones Child Care Centre: all educators and children were encouraged to wear pyjamas and a gold coin donation is encouraged.

GAPDL Communities for Children: all staff will wear their pyjamas and put up The Pyjama Day display to raise awareness. There will be an opportunity for a gold coin donation for anyone who chooses to donate.

RE/MAX Gold Gladstone: all staff will wear their pyjamas and will collect a gold coin donation.

Gladstone City Library: children are invited to bring their teddy bear to the library for a Teddy Bear Sleepover this afternoon. While the children are there, there will be a craft session, storytime and free pizza. All funds raised from an optional gold coin donation will go towards The Pyjama Foundation. Bookings are essential, call 49766400.

Ms Patrick said she was looking forward to seeing the involvement of Gladstone businesses and schools today.

"I am so blown away by the support of our Gladstone schools and businesses who will be joining us on the day,” Ms Patrick said.

"It makes me so excited that I will be able to travel around town and see so many wonderful people in their pyjamas.”