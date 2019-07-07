Gladstone Region Art gallery NAIDOC community activities

CREATIVE HISTORY: Gladstone Regional Council Councillor Chris Trevor with Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum Manager Jo Duke getting hands on with the gallery's upcoming NAIDOC week activities.

UNITY in the community by telling the First Nation's story and delivering a message through artwork will be on display at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum.

This week is NAIDOC Week and the art gallery will have 'hands on' activities and invite community members to join local artist Patricia Coleman as to bring artistic visions to life.

The activities will take place on July 9 and 11 and community members are invited to paint a hand which will be displayed at the annual Luminous event and help to create a six-metre-long banner for the NAIDOC march.

Gladstone Region Acting Mayor Chris Trevor said the artwork acts as a visual language in exploring the history and culture of the First Australians.

"The artwork reflects the year's NAIDOC theme, 'Voice, Treaty, Truth' by bringing the community together to share the in the experience,” Cr Trevor said.

"It's a contemporary way to acknowledge how First Australians would use the artwork for storytelling and celebration.”

A NAIDOC exhibition has been launched at the gallery and museum with art from the First Australians, heritage works from the gallery's collection, as well as voices, memories, images and cultural connections on display until August 3.

NAIDOC Gallery Workshops

July 9 - Painting hands workshops Luminous, 10.30am - 11.30am (session one), 12.30pm - 1.30pm (session two)

Banner for NAIDOC March workshop - 10.30am - 11.30am (session one), 12.30pm - 1.30pm (session two)

July 11 - Painting hands workshops for Luminous, 10.30am - 11.30am (session one), 12.30pm - 1.30pm (session two)