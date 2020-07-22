Gladstone records biggest jump in house prices in Qld

GLADSTONE’S real estate market continues to strengthen with new analysis showing house prices improved by more than nine per cent in the 12 months to March 2020.

Australia’s premier property market analyst Propertyology recently released a graph showing Gladstone had the highest median property price increase in Queensland.

Locations Estate Agents principal and property specialist Alicia Williams said she had definitely seen some improvement in Gladstone’s market.

Ms Williams said Gladstone’s strong employment prospects, industry sector and liveability accounted for the increase of buyers to the region, with many coming from interstate.

“Quite a few of our buyers in recent months have come from areas like Sydney and Melbourne,” Ms Williams said.

“We are seeing there are more people moving from interstate for those reasons.”

Ms Williams said interstate buyers may be attracted to living in Central Queensland due to its current social freedoms and employment factors.

“I feel personally led that its not only because of our employment and resources sector but also the social freedoms that come with living in Central Queensland as opposed to some of the metro areas,” she said.

“From past experience we saw a lot of our movement in and out of rental properties from within the state with small per cent being from interstate.

“Now what we are seeing is that there are more people moving from interstate.”

Ms Williams said she was not surprised Gladstone had the highest median property price increase in Queensland.

“We came from such a low point and people have seen really good value in our area that they were quick to fill that gap,” she said.

“In pricing and markets we’ll talk about people trying to pick the bottom of the market and when they do it bounces back quickly.

“Now we are just looking at that continuation and stability post-COVID.”