Gladstone receives manufacturing boost

Global Manufacturing Group Production Manager Jason Koming, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and General Manager and Director of Global Manufacturing Group Alan Watkin.

GLENN Butcher MP visited Global Manufacturing Group in Gladstone this morning to unveil a revolutionary jewel in the region’s industrial production crown.

Mr Butcher, a fitter and turner by trade, unveiled funding of $257,167 from the Queensland Government’s Manufacturing Hubs Grant Program for GMG while touring the facility.

The funding will go towards a new CNC bevel plasma cutting machine, which allows GMG to increase production and create six local jobs.

The Member for Gladstone said through the Queensland Government’s strong health response to the COVID-19 pandemic it would “build back better” via the state’s economic plan.

“We’re doing this through initiatives like the Manufacturing Hub Grant Program, to take Queensland manufacturers to the next level as we unite and recover for Queensland jobs now and into the future,” Mr Butcher said.

GMG general manager Alan Watkin said the company had been servicing the local Gladstone regions refineries, marine, construction, rail and defence sectors since 1990.

“With this new technology, the Gladstone site will be more efficient and competitive in regards to pipe processing and spooling,” Mr Watkin said.

“The CNC plasma cutter will help in our plans to expand our national footprint and international export opportunities to supply quality piping products.”

Mr Butcher said the $13.5M Manufacturing Hubs Grant Program supported the regional manufacturing sector to implement and deliver world leading technology.

“Financial assistance in the form of grants between $5,000 to $1 million is available to eligible businesses to help build their manufacturing capabilities,” he said.

