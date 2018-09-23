Gladstone real estate agency wins state award

AT THE highly competitive Ray White Queensland annual awards, Ray White Gladstone, received the coveted Profile of Courage award.

Recognising the local agency's performance of the past year across real estate sales and property management, Ray White Gladstone director, Andrew Allen said it was an exciting time for the business and the local economy in Gladstone.

"It's an honour for our business - every member of our team has worked extraordinarily hard and it is so wonderful to be recognised for our achievements and vision of the past year.

"Gladstone has been one of the most challenging property markets in the country for some time and our team's strength, determination and resilience is to be applauded.”

"This award not only recognises our resilience and courage of the past year, it is also a great reminder that a diverse range of people can achieve wonderful things when they come together with a great culture, work ethic and dedication to their teammates and the clients they serve,” he said.

Ray White Group director Dan White said the award illustrated the energy within the Group.

"It fills me with immense pride every year when our state awards are announced and our businesses are recognised - to see so many performing so well within the group can be put down to hard work and dedication.

"Our offices are achieving and exceeding personal bests. Some exciting results for our group overall,” Mr White said.

Mr Allen highlighted the positive changes that are occurring in the Gladstone property market.

"We have witnessed a change in local market conditions in recent months. Rental vacancy rates are at their lowest levels in 5 years, rents are rising, the number of homes for sale is half that of 2 years ago,” Mr Allen said.

"Southern investors are now coming here in droves. I predict that by the end of this year we will see the recovery of housing values in full swing.”