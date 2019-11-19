Menu
Matt Cann
News

YOUR VOTE: Gladstone readers post favourite photos

Eilish Massie
19th Nov 2019 6:00 PM
ANIMALS, nature and sky lines have again dominated the genres of photographs sent in to The Observer by readers today.

We asked you to share your photos for our cover image and the one with the most likes was chosen for our Facebook page's cover photo.

Congratulations to Matt Cann who got 37 likes for his photo. Check out some of the runner ups below. 

 

Photos
Residents can help make the news by posting stories and pictures to Facebook or by visiting https://www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/your-story/

It is simple to do and completely free.

Gladstone Observer

