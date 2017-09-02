Gladstone reaches hottest winter ever, Mackay's lowest rainfall

Queensland had its second-warmest winter on record in terms of mean temperature. Some stations around the Capricorn and central coasts had their lowest total winter rainfall on record, whilst some stations had their lowest winter rainfall in several decades.

GLADSTONE'S typically mild winter temperatures rose to new highs in the last three months.

Winter has indeed come to pass, with temperatures already on the rise.

But it seems the crisp mornings and chilling nights we expect to suffer through during the winter months never actually made it to Gladstone this year.

Based on Bureau of Meteorology statistics, we found Gladstone had its highest winter average temperature in history, taking out its 2009 record with 20.6 degrees. This was two degrees hotter than the area's highest winter average of 18.7 degrees.

Not alone on the warm winter weather front, Seventeen Seventy reported its highest winter maximum temperature ever of 28.4 degrees, one degree above its 2016 record.

The coastal town also recorded its highest average winter minimum temperature in history, with 15.9 degrees.

Like Seventeen Seventy's above normal average winter minimum temperature, Gladstone recorded its highest number (15.4 degrees) in 24 years.

The area's next hottest average winter minimum temperature of 15.5 was recorded in 1993.

Gladstone also experienced well-below average rainfall this winter. There was 42.8mL in the gauges, which is 60% lower than the average (105.8mL) amount of winter rainfall.

Lady Elliott Island's outlook was even worse, ranking "very low” on BoM's summary and recording only 18% of the area's average expected rainfall, which is 43.4mL.

None of these areas compared to Mackay, though. The area reported its lowest rainfall in history, recording a mere 22.2mL (the average is 128.9mL).