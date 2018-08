Gladstone property guide: Where to find weekend open homes

OPEN HOMES: Check out what's on the menu in Gladstone property this weekend

SHOPPING around for a new home over the weekend?

Look no further for all your Gladstone listings, The Observer has done all the handy work for you with this quick and easy online guide to all the open home listings in the region this weekend.

OPEN HOME: 27 Leonard St, South Gladstone is open for viewing this weekend. REA

From Boyne Island to New Auckland there are a number of open home listings to check out.

On Goondoon St, near Radar Hill, a five-bedroom home captures stunning ocean views.

To sweeten the deal, the home at 222 Goondoon St, which is open for viewing on Sunday also comes with a billiard room including a pool table and bar.

OPEN: 74 Gretel Drive in Clinton comes with a tropical poolside REA

SATURDAY, 11 AUGUST

45 Adler St, New Auckland

Open between 12.30pm and 1pm by Raine & Horne Gladstone

4 Stitt Close, Glen Eden

Open between 1pm and 1.45pm by Ray White Gladstone

9 Beaver Ave, South Gladstone

Open between 11am and 11.30am by Raine & Horne Gladstone

29 Lilyvale Esplande, Boyne Island

Open between 11am and 11.30am by PRD Tannum

21 Winpara Drive, Kirkwood

Open between 11.45am and 12.15pm by Raine & Horne Gladstone

19 Sharyn Drive, New Auckland

Open between 9am and 9.30am by LJ Hooker Gladstone

9 Strauss Court, Tannum Sands

Open between 10am and 10.30am by PRD Tannum

24 Waratah St, Kin Kora

Open between 12noon and 12.30pm by Ray White Gladstone

32 Dartmouth Close, Clinton

Open between 10am and 10.30am by LOCATIONS Estate Agents

33 Beltana Drive, Boyne Island

Open between 10am and 10.30am by Raine & Horne Gladstone

SUNDAY, 12 AUGUST

27 Leonard St, South Gladstone

Open between 11am and 11.45am by Raine & Horne Gladstone

37 Scenery St, West Gladstone

Open between 10am and 11am by Elders Gladstone

29 Dixon Drive, Telina

Open between 10.45am and 11.15am by Elders Gladstone

8 Rosemount Place, New Auckland

Open between 11.30am and 12 noon by Elders Gladstone

8 Karamea Court, Clinton

Open between 12.30pm and 1.15pm by Ray White Gladstone

222 Goondoon St, South Gladstone

Open between 10am and 10.30am by Elders Gladstone

74 Gretel Drive, Clinton

Open between 11am and 11.45am by RE/MAX Gold

1 Ningana Court, Calliope

Open between 11.15am and 12 noon by Ray White Gladstone

10 Elizabeth St, South Gladstone

Open between 10am and 10.30am by Elders Gladstone

112 Auckland St, Gladstone Central

Open between 10am and 10.30am by Elders Gladstone

14 Carthurbie Court, Parksville

Open between 11am and 11.45am by Ray White Gladstone

18-20 Grayson St, West Gladstone

Open between 11.15am and 11.45am by Elders Gladstone

