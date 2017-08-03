Gladstone production drops, but revenue up for mining giant

RESULTS IN: Rio Tinto Yarwun had lower production in the first half of 2017 because of maintenance setbacks and wet weather.

HIGHER commodity prices and increased production from international aluminium projects offset lower sales from Rio Tinto's Gladstone aluminium assets in the first half of 2017.

Rio Tinto's first half report shows despite less aluminium made at Queensland Alumina Limited and Yarwun, the company was boosted by the rallying price of the commodity in the first quarter of the year.

Aluminium production dropped by 20,000 tonnes in the first half of 2017 when compared to the same period last year.

But the report, released this week, showed the aluminium business continued to deliver free cash flow.

Rio Tinto first half report 2017 : Rio Tinto 2017 half year results: Chief executive J-S Jacques.

"Underlying earnings of $111 million in 2017 first half represented a strong turnaround from a loss of $83 million in 2016 first half," Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques said.

"Alumina production was slightly lower than 2016 first half: a strong performance at Vaudreuil was offset by reduced production at the Yarwun and Queensland alumina refineries due to weather disruptions and timing of major maintenance," he said.

The impact of Boyne Smelter's production and job losses in March was realised during the first half report.

The smelter cut production by 14% in March, and more than 100 jobs were lost, after months of failed negotiations for a cheaper electricity price.

Mr Jacques said "strong production" was achieved across most smelters, with the exception of the recent curtailment at Boyne. He said there was a continued focus on reducing cash costs and improving productivity.