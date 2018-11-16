Gladstone predicted to be hit hardest in December

GET READY: Storms likely in December, bureau predicts. Below, Gladstone streets flooding in March, 2017 during cyclone Debbie.

DECEMBER 'tis the season to be jolly, surrounded by friends and family and in a festive spirit.

But the Bureau of Meteorology predicts it will be the month the Gladstone region is hit hardest this storm season.

BoM meteorologist Vinod Anand said storm season began in November and usually wound up by March.

He said the transition from spring to summer; rising temperatures, moisture in the air and a disturbance were the main ingredients for the perfect storm.

"The disturbance can be a trough of low pressure or even an upper-level trough,” Mr Anand said.

"Of course, storms can come at any time of the year.”

He said forecasters initially predicted November would be dryer than usual however the short, heavy bursts of rain at the beginning of the month meant it was likely those predictions would change.

"We are not even halfway through this month and have already had about 40mm of rain.

"That's compared to last November, which was very dry and Gladstone only received 24mm of rain.”

October last year received more than 200mm of rain and December received 75.2mm.

But on average Decembers in Gladstone receive about 106mm in rain.

"We are predicting this storm season for Gladstone will be dryer than usual,” Mr Anand said.

"December has the predicted highest amount of thunderstorms, with four to five predicted that month based on previous years.”

Residents can sign up to receive alerts and emails directly from the Bureau of meteorology.

For more information head to: bom.gov.au/ rss/rss-guide.shtml.